TAMPA, Fla. – The Tampa Police Department honored law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty.

Mayor Bob Buckhorn and Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan took part in Tuesday morning's ceremony, which included a 21-gun salute, a rider-less horse, bagpipes, taps and a flyover.

"We also take a moment to thank, honor and acknowledge the families and extended families of these fallen heroes," Dugan said.

Some 31 Tampa police officers have been killed in the line of duty.

Dugan also acknowledged the survivors attending Tuesday's ceremony.

"I want you to know that it does not go unnoticed and that you -- like your loved ones -- are not forgotten," Dugan said. "We owe you a debt that we will truly never be able to pay."

More than 21,000 U.S. law enforcement officers have been killed in the line of duty since 1791.

Watch: Click or tap here to watch Tuesday's ceremony in its entirety

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP