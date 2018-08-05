TAMPA, Fla. – The Tampa Police Department is set to honor law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty.

The ceremony starts at 10 a.m. Tuesday at 411 North Franklin St.

Mayor Bob Buckhorn and Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan will take part in the ceremony, which will include a 21-gun salute, a rider-less horse, bagpipes, taps and a flyover.

Some 31 Tampa police officers have been killed in the line of duty. More than 21,000 U.S. law enforcement officers have been killed in the line of duty since 1791.

Please join us for the Tampa Police Memorial Ceremony on Tuesday, May 8, 2018, at 10:00 am, in front of One Police Center as we honor our 31 fallen officers and those across the nation who lost their lives in the performance of their duties. pic.twitter.com/TuCe9MXM1Y — TampaPD (@TampaPD) May 7, 2018

