Conservative group promotes $2.38 gas at this Tampa gas station

Americans for Prosperity is partnering with the gas station to highlight rising costs, it said in a statement.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla. — For one hour only, drivers can swing by a Marathon gas station to fill up their tanks for $2.38 per gallon — a price not seen since early 2021.

The conservative organization, Americans for Prosperity, says it's partnering with the Flatwoods Marathon station at 17519 Bruce B. Downs Blvd. to highlight "rising costs for Americans and their businesses."

The deal runs from 2-3 p.m. Monday with only regular, unleaded gas available for the reduced price. It's first-come, first-serve and no RVs or gas cans will be accepted.

Americans for Prosperity argues that recently passed budgets by lawmakers on both sides of the aisle in Washington, D.C., have contributed to higher prices in grocery stores and gas stations.

"It’s easy for politicians to blame these rising costs on geopolitical instability or scapegoat corporate greed. But the reality is, out-of-control government spending and burdensome regulations have been fueling the problem all along," the organization said in a statement.

Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.com, counters the organization's claim, saying that in early 2021, demand for gasoline grew following a weak 2020 because of a strengthening economy and the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines.

It's crude oil prices that are the largest contributor to the rise and fall of gas prices, De Haan says.

UPDATED: For all those "expert" charts trying to explain the rise in #gasprices since 2020, I updated the actual chart explaining gas prices for you. pic.twitter.com/DyKvJpvWsc — Patrick De Haan ⛽️📊 (@GasBuddyGuy) July 5, 2022

The average price for a gallon of gas has been on the decrease since mid-June amid fears of an ongoing recession and falling oil prices. According to GasBuddy, the average nationwide price is $4.17 per gallon.