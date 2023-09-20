Tampa City Council approves 2024 budget late Tuesday night

After meeting for hours Tuesday night, council members reallocated funds and approved the budget. This now goes to the mayor's desk for her signature.

TAMPA, Fla. — It was a meeting that took hours, but Tampa City Council members approved the city's 2024 budget.

Previously, the mayor had proposed raising taxes, which generated $45 million for the nearly $2 billion dollar budget proposal. Tuesday night, council members redirected money to make up for the $45 million no longer there. People from the public got their last chance to speak on what they would like to see in the budget.

Most of the people who spoke during public comment shared their concerns about the housing crisis. Council members jumped right on this, allocating over $12 million for housing. That's $5 million more than what was in front of them at the start of the meeting. Council approved adding $5 million from the general fund balance to housing.

A big concern among some council members, as well as the city's chief financial officer, was using money from the reserves. The CFO expressed there is a risk in lowering the city's fund balance. The city currently has funds in there available for emergencies. For example, if a Category 5 hurricane hits, these funds can be used to front money before the government is able to reimburse.

Council expressed that they are using $5 million from what would have been added to the general fund balance, rather than taking what's already in there out.

Next, hours were spent discussing funds for public safety. A big concern for fire officials was the need for new fire stations, revamping existing fire stations and the need for more firefighter paramedics.

Firefighters told 10 Tampa Bay some stations were built so long ago and they don't meet safety standards. Some firefighters expressed concerns about toxic contaminants from fires making their way into the dorm area where they sleep. Another fire official said mold is an issue.

Firefighters have applied for a grant that would allow them to hire 30 more firefighter paramedics, but it hasn't been approved yet. Officials stated that the grant may go to another city because Tampa has money in its reserves. Within the budget, the fire department can hire 18 more firefighter paramedics.

The council went back and forth to figure out where the funds should concentrate. They were between adding new vehicles and building new stations. The fire chief expressed that both are needed. The council was able to allocate funds to address Station 24.

Council members said the fire department will see $8 million and police will see $8 million from the CIT fund.

Police saw cuts in the approved budget. The police chief said to substitute the city's funding, he has applied for grants. If those grants are approved, the police department will be able to hire 30 more officers.

The council also spent time talking about transportation and roads that are in need of repairs. One council member said every day he gets phone calls about sidewalks that need to be built. That's why the council allocated $7 million to paving, reprograming that from parking revenues.

The council did decide to cut funding for events like River O Green and Boom By The Bay. It said there are downtown partnerships that support those events. These costs amount to around $80K.

Another area that saw cuts was a new position in the mayor's office as well as funding for pickleball courts.

Council approved the budget and it is now headed to the mayor's desk for a signature. One council member feels strongly Mayor Jane Castor will sign it.