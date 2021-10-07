Too loud in Tampa? City council pushes new noise ordinance forward

Later this year you might need to think twice before turning up the volume.

TAMPA, Fla. — A change could be coming to the City of Tampa's noise ordinance.

City Council members unanimously voted Thursday to push an ordinance forward that would amend the city's current rules for a second reading and approval on Nov. 4.

Under the amended ordinance, the city would make four changes to have noise levels are measured, modifies definitions for noise and updates ways noise citations are issued.

Should the new rules be passed, a citywide "amplified sound standard," that is applicable to all uses, not just commercial, would be put in place.

Channelside would also be removed from having "unreasonably loud noise" measured by decibel level. Instead, the noise would be measured through sound that is audible to the human ear. According to the city, the Arena District and Ybor City would continue to have noise levels measured by decibel.

As it gets later in the night, the louder the noise equals the higher chance you will be in violation, per documents filed. The new ordinance before the council also removes the Tampa Police Department's requirement for a five-minute warning before issuing a noise citation.

Too loud? You can file a noise complaint with the City of Tampa here.