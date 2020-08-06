x
Skip Navigation

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

hillsboroughcounty

Tampa City Hall to light up crimson and gold in honor of George Floyd

Floyd, whose death in Minneapolis police custody sparked nationwide outrage, graduated high school in Houston.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Tampa City Hall and other office buildings in Tampa, Florida.

TAMPA, Fla. — The city of Tampa and others nationwide will shine the colors crimson and gold Monday evening in honor of George Floyd.

Floyd, a black man whose death in Minneapolis police custody sparked nationwide outrage over racial injustice and police brutality, graduated from Jack Yates High School in Houston.

Crimson and gold are its colors.

"As our community grieves the tragic murder of George Floyd, we hope to honor his memory by continuing to shine a light on the need for justice and systemic change," Mayor Jane Castor said in a news release.

"We stand united with our community and other cities across the country who are working together towards a more equitable and just future for all."

RELATED: Yates HS alumni hold walk, hold vigil for George Floyd in Texas

RELATED: George Floyd funeral: What to know for today's public viewing and tomorrow's service

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP: 

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter