Tampa City Hall to light up crimson and gold in honor of George Floyd

TAMPA, Fla. — The city of Tampa and others nationwide will shine the colors crimson and gold Monday evening in honor of George Floyd.
Floyd, a black man whose death in Minneapolis police custody sparked nationwide outrage over racial injustice and police brutality, graduated from Jack Yates High School in Houston.
Crimson and gold are its colors.
"As our community grieves the tragic murder of George Floyd, we hope to honor his memory by continuing to shine a light on the need for justice and systemic change," Mayor Jane Castor said in a news release.
"We stand united with our community and other cities across the country who are working together towards a more equitable and just future for all."
What other people are reading right now:
- Live coverage: George Floyd public viewing in Houston
- Florida sees five straight days of 1,000+ new coronavirus cases
- Florida congressman calls for military training reform after Bradenton soldier dies in South Korea
- Photos could help police find those accused of breaking into Tampa stores during protest
- Former Florida Gator, NFL wide receiver Rechell shot, killed in Tampa
- Minneapolis City Council announces intent to disband police department
- Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office responds to "8 Can't Wait" campaign
FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter