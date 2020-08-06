Tampa City Hall to light up crimson and gold in honor of George Floyd

Floyd, whose death in Minneapolis police custody sparked nationwide outrage, graduated high school in Houston.

TAMPA, Fla. — The city of Tampa and others nationwide will shine the colors crimson and gold Monday evening in honor of George Floyd.

Floyd, a black man whose death in Minneapolis police custody sparked nationwide outrage over racial injustice and police brutality, graduated from Jack Yates High School in Houston.

Crimson and gold are its colors.

"As our community grieves the tragic murder of George Floyd, we hope to honor his memory by continuing to shine a light on the need for justice and systemic change," Mayor Jane Castor said in a news release.

"We stand united with our community and other cities across the country who are working together towards a more equitable and just future for all."

