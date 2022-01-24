x
2 people injured in shooting outside Tampa club

Both are expected to recover from their injuries.
TAMPA, Fla. — Two people were hurt in an overnight shooting at a downtown Tampa club.

It happened around 1:12 a.m. Monday at Club Eden, located at 912 N. Franklin St., according to a Tampa Police Department news release.

Officers found two people were shot on the sidewalk outside of the club. A tourniquet was applied to one person, while the other was taken by police car to an area hospital.

Both will recover from their injuries, the department said.

Police say a firearm was found at the club, and it's believed the shooting happened among people at the club who had been involved in some sort of fight.

