Tampa does some trash talking after getting complaints about garbage services

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa city leaders say they’re getting more complaints than ever when it comes to overflowing trash bins and dumpsters.

On Thursday, council members heard a presentation from the solid waste department.

The problems, they were told, include people parking illegally in alleyways and on narrow streets which makes it impossible for trash trucks to get through. That delays pick-up times and dumpsters overflow.

“And sometimes, these bins cannot be picked up because people are parking in front of them. Which just accumulate more waste,” Councilman Joseph Citro said.

Solid waste workers say several businesses and apartment communities are also contracting for inadequate trash dumpsters and collection services, leaving the bins overflowing.

“You need to pay for the services and get the right services for the community,” City Councilman Orlando Gudes said.

Tampa’s solid waste department says it’s now working with code enforcement which could start writing tickets to those who block alleyways or narrow roads.

“We are working with code enforcement to push the public into a direction where they don’t place their carts right next to a vehicle,” Interim Dir. of Solid Waste Larry Washington said.

The city is also looking at innovative programs that could put collection bins below ground and employ smaller trash trucks that can more easily maneuver through those narrow city streets.

“I have heard some concern from truck drivers that people park in front of these bins - which interrupts their traffic, I mean - their service,” Citro said.

Some drivers have also filed complaints with city leaders, claiming they are being unfairly disciplined for dents, dings and scratches on garbage trucks resulting from the narrow corridors they need to maneuver through.

Washington told city leaders, “Discipline in those areas - like the tight alleys does not take place. I do want to remind everyone that this does come from the human resources team,” he said.