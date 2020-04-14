TAMPA, Fla. — The City of Tampa is launching a financial relief fund for the people who live there and small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The One Tampa: Relief Now, Rise Together fund will help eligible residents and small businesses with monthly bills like rent, mortgage and utilities. The city said payments will be made directly to landlords or banks.

For individuals and families who qualify for the fund, the city is offering up to $1,000 for rent or mortgage and up to $250 for utilities. For small businesses, up to $4,000 for rent or mortgage and up to $1,000 for utilities is available.

Mayor Jane Castor said the fund is a grant and does not need to be repaid.

"It is intended to be a vital financial bridge for those most in need until other state and federal support funds arrive," the city said on its website.

Online application for the relief fund will be available Friday, April 17. And starting the same day, you can also call 211 and press 7 to apply over the phone and get more help with the application process.

Find more information about the relief fund on the city's website.

