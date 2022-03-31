Tampa Council Chairman Orlando Gudes steps down from leadership

The city of Tampa hired an independent law firm to investigate 19 allegations made against the chairman.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Council Chairman Orlando Gudes announced he will step down from leadership amid numerous sexual harassment allegations against him.

Gudes immediately made a motion at the start of Thursday's meeting to leave the role of chairman, with District 6 member Guido Maniscalco be elected chair. Gudes stressed he is not resigning from city council.

"In light of what has transpired of the last four days that I can't talk about that I have retained counsel, and again everyone has their day to be vindicated, I'm waiting for that day and that day will happen," said Gudes, in part, thanking supporters.

"I'm not going to give up the fight."

Gudes' motion was unanimous.

He was sworn into office in May 2019 and represents District 5.

The now-former chair faces 19 sexual harassment allegations, the majority of which a law firm found "more likely than not to have occurred."

The allegations come after Gudes' former legislative aide brought them up to the city of Tampa's human resources department. The investigation began on Aug. 12, 2021.

The city hired an independent law firm to investigate each of the 19 allegations. Trenam Law says it found 18 of the 19 allegations were credible.

The investigation into Gudes is costing taxpayers $98,897.50, which a city spokesperson said was a necessary cost due to the "unprecedented complaint involving an elected official" and the need to conduct an "exhaustive" investigation.

Gudes' legal team is denying and defending the allegations, according to documents obtained by 10 Tampa Bay.

Although Gudes is adamant he is not resigning from the Tampa City Council, this is the second controversy this month that has involved a council member.

John Dingfelder resigned from the council on March 14 after a lawsuit called his handling of a public record request into question.