'Just grateful we're alive': Couple left homeless, rebuilding after 2-alarm fire in Tampa

Investigators say the fire started after food that was cooking was left unattended.

TAMPA, Fla. — Families are left homeless after flames ripped through a neighbor's home, leaving smoke and water damage in the adjacent units.

"In the master bedroom, the bed and everything is just completely gone," Eric Smalls said. "There's no ceiling, you can see the sky."

Smalls was home when the fire started in his neighbor's unit. He immediately called his girlfriend and had her rush home.

"As soon as I saw him come down the stairs, I was watching the animals, he was full of emotion and I just knew it wasn't a good sign," Alicia Lefebvre said.

The two alarm fire destroyed their homes on Niagara Avenue last week as neighbors raced to get out alive. Investigators say the fire started after food that was cooking was left unattended. When asked if he blames his neighbor, Smalls says he does.

"Absolutely, I mean, you cannot leave cooking unattended whatsoever," Smalls said. "You cannot because of this reason. I mean, it's just kind of common sense."

While they're still trying to understand how this happened, they're grateful to have each other and their cat and dog.

"That's how I've been able to sleep at night and wake up in the morning between them and him as well," Lefebvre said.