x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Hillsborough County

Several cars involved in crash on Courtney Campbell Causeway

The westbound lanes will be closed for several hours, police said.
Credit: Florida Department of Transportation

TAMPA, Fla. — At least one person is seriously hurt in a multi-car crash on the Courtney Campbell Causeway.

It happened Sunday morning on the causeway just west of Rockey Point Drive, according to the Tampa Police Department. 

Police say the westbound lanes will be closed for several hours while the crash is investigated.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter