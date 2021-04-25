Several cars involved in crash on Courtney Campbell Causeway

The westbound lanes will be closed for several hours, police said.

TAMPA, Fla. — At least one person is seriously hurt in a multi-car crash on the Courtney Campbell Causeway.

It happened Sunday morning on the causeway just west of Rockey Point Drive, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Police say the westbound lanes will be closed for several hours while the crash is investigated.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.