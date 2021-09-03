Crash involving multiple cars shuts down part of Tampa roadway

Investigators say South 50th Street is shut down at 12th Street to Causeway Boulevard

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is asking drivers to find another route after a crash on South 50th Street has lanes blocked.

Deputies say multiple cars were involved in the crash.

Investigators say South 50th Street is shut down at 12th Street to Causeway Boulevard. Investigators did not say when the road would be back open.

TRAFFIC ALERT: S. 50th St. shutdown at 12th St. to Causeway Blvd. due to multi-vehicle crash.



Please seek alternative routes. pic.twitter.com/ZyjlHxqeDE — HCSO (@HCSOSheriff) March 9, 2021

This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.