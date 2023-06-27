Man seriously hurt after crash on Tampa exit ramp

TAMPA, Fla. — A man is in critical condition at the hospital after a crash in Tampa, police said in a news release.
Officers said they arrived around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Hillsborough Avenue W and Dale Mabry SB exit ramp in response to a "serious injury" crash.
The agency said officers found a man laying in the roadway. He had serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital. Police added the man is "considered critical, but stable."
Officers said they are still investigating the crash. The roadway is not closed at this time. Few other details about the crash are known, including who else may have been involved.