Hillsborough County

Crash shuts down both directions of I-275 in Tampa

Troopers say the southbound lanes of I-275 are closed at Sligh Avenue and the northbound lanes are closed at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Credit: FDOT

TAMPA, Fla. — Investigators say a two-car crash early Tuesday morning shut down part of I-275 in Tampa. 

The crash happened between Hillsborough and Sligh Avenue around 12:57 a.m., according to Florida Highway Patrol. 

Tampa police and firefighters were dispatched to the crash. They say the southbound lanes on I-275 are closed at Sligh Avenue and the northbound lanes are closed at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

