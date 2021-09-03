Crash shuts down both directions of I-275 in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Investigators say a two-car crash early Tuesday morning shut down part of I-275 in Tampa.
The crash happened between Hillsborough and Sligh Avenue around 12:57 a.m., according to Florida Highway Patrol.
Tampa police and firefighters were dispatched to the crash. They say the southbound lanes on I-275 are closed at Sligh Avenue and the northbound lanes are closed at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
- Florida will lower COVID vaccine age requirement to 60 next Monday
- Oprah shares more from the interview with Meghan and Harry on CBS This Morning
- Sex offender on the run for 21 years lived under fake name in Pasco County, US Marshals say
- Coronavirus pill shows promising feedback in early testing
- Who gets $1,400 checks in the COVID-19 bill the Senate passed?
- What to know as Derek Chauvin becomes the first officer tried in George Floyd's death
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter