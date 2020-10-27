Tampa police investigate after person hit by car on Hillsborough Ave.

TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough Avenue East in Tampa is shut down to traffic after a car hit a person, according to police.
The Tampa Police Department said it expects the westbound lanes to be shut down for several hours while it investigates. Police did not release the condition of the person who was hit.
Traffic will be diverted to diverted at 56th Street North.
This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
