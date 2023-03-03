Person killed after shooting outside Tampa credit union

Police are looking for leads.

TAMPA, Fla. — A person died at the hospital after they were shot early Friday outside a Tampa credit union.

Officers responded around 6 a.m. to the Suncoast Credit Union location at 1920 E. Hillsborough Ave. on a report of someone shot outside the building, the Tampa Police Department said in a news release.

The person, who has not yet been identified, was taken to the hospital where they died from their injuries.

A suspect has not yet been identified, police said.