Person killed after shooting outside Tampa credit union

TAMPA, Fla. — A person died at the hospital after they were shot early Friday outside a Tampa credit union.
Officers responded around 6 a.m. to the Suncoast Credit Union location at 1920 E. Hillsborough Ave. on a report of someone shot outside the building, the Tampa Police Department said in a news release.
The person, who has not yet been identified, was taken to the hospital where they died from their injuries.
A suspect has not yet been identified, police said.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130. Call Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS to potentially be eligible for a cash reward.