Hillsborough County

Latest: Demonstrators in support of Cuban people gather at N. Dale Mabry at W. Columbus

The demonstrators said the people of Cuba view the U.S. as an oasis of freedom and ask the president for help.

TAMPA, Fla. — Demonstrators marching in support of the Cuban people entered a major intersection, calling upon the U.S. to take action amid protests on the island nation.

They blocked traffic for a time Tuesday afternoon at N. Dale Mabry Highway and W. Columbus Drive, 10 Tampa Bay's Angelina Salcedo reports. The crowd chanted, "Si Cuba está en la calle, Tampa también,” which means if Cuba is in the streets, Tampa is too.

Many people were seen waving flags as Tampa Police Department officers helped to control traffic.

The protests in Tampa Bay join those in Orlando, Miami and elsewhere since the weekend. According to The Associated Press, many people took to the streets in Cuba to protest food shortages and high prices amid the coronavirus pandemic.

President Joe Biden on Monday praised the protestors.

