Latest: Demonstrators in support of Cuban people gather at N. Dale Mabry at W. Columbus

TAMPA, Fla. — Demonstrators marching in support of the Cuban people entered a major intersection, calling upon the U.S. to take action amid protests on the island nation.
They blocked traffic for a time Tuesday afternoon at N. Dale Mabry Highway and W. Columbus Drive, 10 Tampa Bay's Angelina Salcedo reports. The crowd chanted, "Si Cuba está en la calle, Tampa también,” which means if Cuba is in the streets, Tampa is too.
Many people were seen waving flags as Tampa Police Department officers helped to control traffic.
The protests in Tampa Bay join those in Orlando, Miami and elsewhere since the weekend. According to The Associated Press, many people took to the streets in Cuba to protest food shortages and high prices amid the coronavirus pandemic.
President Joe Biden on Monday praised the protestors.
6:36 p.m.
6:02 p.m.
5:57 p.m.
5:01 p.m.
4:52 p.m.
4:42 p.m.
What other people are reading right now:
- Oops: Stanley Cup damaged during Lightning championship celebration
- Looking to buy a home right now? Here are 5 tips from a housing expert.
- New video released as 5 people from the Tampa Bay area are linked to Capitol riot
- Protesters shut down highway in S. Florida in support of Cuban people; demonstrators march in Tampa
- When will it go away? Answers to FAQs about red tide
- A Frank Conversation: New podcast explores race, religion, politics and more
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter