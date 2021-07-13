Latest: Demonstrators in support of Cuban people gather at N. Dale Mabry at W. Columbus

The demonstrators said the people of Cuba view the U.S. as an oasis of freedom and ask the president for help.

TAMPA, Fla. — Demonstrators marching in support of the Cuban people entered a major intersection, calling upon the U.S. to take action amid protests on the island nation.

They blocked traffic for a time Tuesday afternoon at N. Dale Mabry Highway and W. Columbus Drive, 10 Tampa Bay's Angelina Salcedo reports. The crowd chanted, "Si Cuba está en la calle, Tampa también,” which means if Cuba is in the streets, Tampa is too.

Many people were seen waving flags as Tampa Police Department officers helped to control traffic.

The protests in Tampa Bay join those in Orlando, Miami and elsewhere since the weekend. According to The Associated Press, many people took to the streets in Cuba to protest food shortages and high prices amid the coronavirus pandemic.

President Joe Biden on Monday praised the protestors.

6:36 p.m.

Chanting “libertad, libertad” (Freedom, freedom) the demonstrators take over the intersection and March down W Columbus Drive #SOSCuba #SOSCubaLibre @10TampaBay pic.twitter.com/KDdB6qZpJo — Angelina Salcedo (@AngelinaWTSP) July 13, 2021

6:02 p.m.

VIEW FROM ABOVE 🇨🇺: Cuban demonstrators in #Tampa demand freedom/ask for an intervention from the U.S. Government. I’m told by several people here - the people of Cuba view the U.S. as an oasis of freedom. That’s why they say they’re asking @POTUS for help #SOSCuba @10TampaBay pic.twitter.com/ixUnMCNx9D — Angelina Salcedo (@AngelinaWTSP) July 13, 2021

5:57 p.m.

Another group of demonstrators for #SOSCuba headed to this intersection from Al Lopez Park. They have W Columbus fully blocked #SOSCubaLibre @10TampaBay pic.twitter.com/yQTWAcM6i8 — Angelina Salcedo (@AngelinaWTSP) July 13, 2021

5:01 p.m.

Rain now coming down here at the intersection, but the demonstrators keep chanting - @TampaPD also still standing by #SOSCuba #SOSCubaLibre @10TampaBay pic.twitter.com/TdSPAVJfB8 — Angelina Salcedo (@AngelinaWTSP) July 13, 2021

4:52 p.m.

The crowd thanks @TampaPD for protecting them and making sure everyone is safe. For them this is a stark contrast to what’s happening in #Cuba with the militia #SOSCuba #SOSCubaLibre @10TampaBay pic.twitter.com/rdBKxPJj0M — Angelina Salcedo (@AngelinaWTSP) July 13, 2021

4:42 p.m.

