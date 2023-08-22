x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Hillsborough County

Part of Dale Mabry Highway shut down after person hit by car

Drivers are asked to use alternate routes.
Credit: stock.adobe.com

TAMPA, Fla. — Part of southbound Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa is shut down Tuesday following a deadly crash where a person was hit, Tampa Police say. 

It happened in the area between West El Prado Boulevard and West Euclid Avenue. Due to the deadly crash, southbound Dale Mabry Highway is closed between West El Prado Boulevard and West Euclid Avenue. 

The crash happened around 5:47 a.m. The adult was hit by a car and died at the scene despite life-saving measures performed. The driver remained at the scene, police say. 

Drivers are asked to find alternate routes as police investigate, the department said. 

Find real-time traffic updates using the free 10 Tampa Bay traffic map, powered by Waze. See below or click here

More Videos

In Other News

Hillsborough deputy taken to hospital after possible fentanyl exposure, sheriff says

Before You Leave, Check This Out