Driver killed, another hospitalized following two-car crash at Tampa intersection

TAMPA, Fla. — A person is dead and another is hospitalized after two cars crashed late Wednesday night in Tampa, according to a release from police.

Tampa police said officers were called just before 11:30 p.m. to the intersection of Busch Boulevard E and Nebraska Avenue N about a crash involving two cars. Police said the driver of a Nissan Maxima was driving west on Busch Boulevard and turned south to go on Nebraska Avenue.

As the Nissan driver turned, a Mercedes SUV heading east on Busch Boulevard crashed into the Nissan when it crossed in front of it.

The Nissan driver died at the crash site. The SUV driver was taken to the hospital. Police have not released information on the SUV driver's condition at this time.