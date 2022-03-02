Pedestrian dead after crossing into traffic on Dale Mabry

The driver who hit the person was not impaired, police say.

TAMPA, Fla. — A person is dead after they tried to cross the street in Tampa and got hit by a car, according to the Tampa Police Department.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police say the pedestrian was crossing South Dale Mabry Highway in front of Lowe's when they walked into oncoming traffic.

Officers say the driver stopped and was cooperating. No charges are pending against the driver and, according to police, there were no signs of impairment on the part of the driver.