Police: Car goes off Selmon Expressway, crashes onto downtown Tampa street

Police say at least one person is dead. And, Brorein Street will be closed for several hours.

TAMPA, Fla — At least one person is dead after a car went off the Selmon Expressway and landed on a downtown Tampa street, Tampa Police says.

It happened around 1:15 a.m. Wednesday, according to authorities.

TPD says the car went off the Expressway and landed onto East Brorein Street near South Franklin Street.

One person was in the car and died, police say.

Police say Brorein Street will be closed until mid-to-late morning due to downed power poles and power lines as a result of the crash.