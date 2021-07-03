x
FHP: Man killed after walking in front of semi-truck on US 41

The crash happened early Saturday in the northbound lanes of U.S. 41, just north of Palm River Road.
TAMPA, Fla. — A man died after troopers say he walked in front of a semi-truck driving down U.S. in Hillsborough County.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 3 a.m. Saturday in the northbound lanes of U.S. 41, just north of Palm River Road.

Troopers say the driver was not injured. The man died at the scene of the crash. 

No further information on the pedestrian was released.

