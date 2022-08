Hillsborough at Armenia avenues has reopened to traffic.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police department said one person is dead following a crash involving a car and pedestrian.

It happened Tuesday morning in the area of Hillsborough and Armenia avenues. As of 8 a.m., police say the scene has cleared and the area has reopened to traffic.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

🚨The eastbound lanes of Hillsborough Ave are closed to #traffic at Armenia Ave.

🚧Please use alternate routes as Tampa Police conduct a traffic fatality investigation. — TampaPD (@TampaPD) August 9, 2022