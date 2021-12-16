Fight between men ends in deadly shooting in Tampa

Police say the two were in some sort of altercation before someone pulled out a gun.

TAMPA, Fla. — An investigation is ongoing into an overnight shooting that left a man dead.

It happened around 2 a.m. Thursday in an area near E. Chelsea Street and N. Englewood Street, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Officers arriving at the scene found a man suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound. After aid was provided, he was taken to an area hospital. He died from his injuries later, police said.

It's believed he and another man were in some sort of altercation prior to the shooting. Both are said to have known each other.