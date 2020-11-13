Police: 2 dead, 4 injured in Southeast Seminole Heights shooting

The Tampa Police Department says it is early in the investigation.

TAMPA, Fla — The Tampa Police Department is investigating what led to a shooting Thursday night in Southeast Seminole Heights.

Officers say it began with multiple gunshots on East Palifox Street near North 12th Street. When they arrived, police found multiple people shot in the neighborhood.

Two men were dead at the scene. Four other people were taken to nearby hospitals with serious injuries.

At this time, detectives do not know if the people who were shot knew each other. Investigators are working to determine if the shooting was random or not.

Nobody has been arrested. And, authorities say the investigation is still in its very early stages.

Anyone with information should call the Tampa Police Department at 813-276-3200.

This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

What other people are reading right now:

