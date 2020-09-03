TAMPA, Fla. — One person is dead and two people were hurt in a shooting in Tampa's Lowry Park North neighborhood.
It happened around 2:30 p.m. Monday in the area of N. Orleans Avenue and W. Waters Avenue, according to the Tampa Police Department.
Police believe the shooting was not random, and there is no threat to the public.
More information is expected later.
