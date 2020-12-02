TAMPA, Fla. — One person is dead in what's believed to be a shooting in Tampa's V.M. Ybor neighborhood, and a search is underway for the culprit.

It happened Tuesday evening near the intersection of Nebraska and Floribraska avenues, according to the Tampa Police Department.

A 10News photographer at the scene reports a body is seen covered by a sheet in front of a bus stop.

Information about the accused shooter is not yet known.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter