TAMPA, Fla. — One person is dead in what's believed to be a shooting in Tampa's V.M. Ybor neighborhood, and a search is underway for the culprit.
It happened Tuesday evening near the intersection of Nebraska and Floribraska avenues, according to the Tampa Police Department.
A 10News photographer at the scene reports a body is seen covered by a sheet in front of a bus stop.
Information about the accused shooter is not yet known.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
What other people are reading right now:
- One dolphin shot, another stabbed. Wildlife officers are searching for a killer
- Search for baby Andrew, the infant sought amid an Amber Alert, winds down
- Police: Dad lied about stranger kidnapping 3-year-old because dispatcher wouldn't listen
- Ex-St. Petersburg police officer pleads guilty to child porn
- Parents, here's a new app your kids might be using that you should know about
- Judge denies mistrial in case of Florida ice cream truck driver accused of murder
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter