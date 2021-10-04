Deputies investigate deadly shooting in Tampa

The sheriff's office says there is no ongoing threat to the public.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting Monday morning in Tampa.

Deputies say it happened just before 5 a.m. on W. Clifton and N. Hesperides streets.

At this time, detectives say they believe the homicide was the result of an argument between the shooter and a man killed. The sheriff's office says there is no threat to the public.