Deputies investigate deadly shooting in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting Monday morning in Tampa.
Deputies say it happened just before 5 a.m. on W. Clifton and N. Hesperides streets.
At this time, detectives say they believe the homicide was the result of an argument between the shooter and a man killed. The sheriff's office says there is no threat to the public.
"Our detectives are currently piecing together the moments that led up to this man’s death," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "This type of violence will not be tolerated in Hillsborough County."