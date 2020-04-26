TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a deadly shooting on Sycamore Lane in Tampa.
When deputies arrived at the scene on Sunday afternoon they found a man dead with a gunshot wound to his upper body.
The name of the man has not been released.
No arrests have been made.
Check back for updates on this developing story.
