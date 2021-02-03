Tampa police investigate shooting that left 2 dead

The men who were shot and killed were 18 and 27 years old, according to police.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department wants to know what led to a shooting that ended with two men dead.

Police said they were called Monday night about a shooting on Brooks Street. When officers got to the scene they said they found an 18-year-old shot inside a black car. He was taken to the hospital where he later died, police said.

Officers said while they were investigating the 18-year-old's death, they were notified that another man had been shot. The other man was a 27-year-old who was driven to the hospital by somebody else, according to the report. He later died at the hospital, police said.

Police said there were two groups of people fighting before the shooting. The groups separated at one point, but later met back up and shot at each other, according to officers.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers of

Tampa Bay at 800-873-TIPS.



