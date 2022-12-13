Death investigation underway after man's body found near Davis Islands

There is no apparent sign of foul play, according to Tampa police.

TAMPA, Fla. — An investigation is underway into what led up to a man's death after his body was found floating near the Davis Islands Bridge, police said.

The Tampa Police Department marine unit responded after 10 a.m. Tuesday near Davis Islands and the downtown area to retrieve the body of an adult male, according to an agency news release.

His identity is not yet known.

Police say while there is no apparent sign of foul play, the cause of death has not yet been determined.