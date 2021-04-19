x
Hillsborough County

Shooting death investigation underway in Tampa

Officers are in the area of E. Waters Avenue and N. Elmer Street.
TAMPA, Fla. — Investigators are working to figure out what led up to a deadly shooting, Tampa police say.

There is an active scene Monday night in the area of E. Waters Avenue and N. Elmer Street, according to a Tampa Police Department news release.

Police say the shooting does not appear to be a random act.

More information is expected later.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

