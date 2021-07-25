Sheriff: Man collapses on Tampa roadway, later dies

TAMPA, Fla. — A 43-year-old man is dead after he collapsed on a Tampa roadway, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies say they got a call about a man who collapsed on the road near 60th Street South and the 4000 block of Bristol Bay Way in Tampa.
When they arrived, deputies say the man was conscious but had severe injuries. He was taken to the hospital where he died, the sheriff's office said.
"Our detectives are currently reviewing surveillance footage and speaking to witnesses to determine the cause of this fatal injury," said Sheriff Chad Chronister in a statement. "We are asking anyone who may have seen this man between 2:50 p.m and 3:10 p.m. on 50th Street South to please come forward."
Anyone with information about the man or what happened to him is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.
