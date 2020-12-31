x
Hillsborough County

A Hillsborough County deputy got his hands in the mud for this adorable rescue

Dexter the dog got a little too excited and ended up in a canal.
Credit: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
Deputy Cullinan poses with Dexter the dog after rescuing him from a muddy canal

TAMPA, Fla. — Dexter, an adorable pup from Tampa, was chasing a bird when he fell into a canal.

He was left in a pretty sticky situation, sinking into the mud with an owner who couldn’t help him because of her broken leg.

That’s when Deputy Cullinan with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office's Environmental Enforcement Unit came to Dexter’s rescue. The deputy threw on his boots and waders and freed the pup from the canal.

According to a post on Facebook from the Sheriff’s office, “Dexter is a little muddy, but doing just fine.”

Credit: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

