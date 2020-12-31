TAMPA, Fla. — Dexter, an adorable pup from Tampa, was chasing a bird when he fell into a canal.
He was left in a pretty sticky situation, sinking into the mud with an owner who couldn’t help him because of her broken leg.
That’s when Deputy Cullinan with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office's Environmental Enforcement Unit came to Dexter’s rescue. The deputy threw on his boots and waders and freed the pup from the canal.
According to a post on Facebook from the Sheriff’s office, “Dexter is a little muddy, but doing just fine.”
- Nikki Fried to Gov. DeSantis: Mobilize the Florida National Guard to distribute COVID-19 vaccines
- Florida seniors begin swarming COVID-19 vaccination sites
- County-by-county COVID-19 vaccine information for Tampa Bay seniors
- Republican-led Senate rejects vote on President Trump's push for $2K checks
- How to claim your missing $1,200 stimulus check
- Scientists say there's no need to panic after new COVID-19 variant found in the US
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter