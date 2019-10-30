TAMPA, Fla. — A nice reunion could be in the making if someone knows who owns this dog.

Tampa police tweeted this dog jumped from the back of a green pickup truck Wednesday on Nebraska Avenue near Sligh.

The driver didn't know what happened.

A Good Samaritan helped to scoop him up, and he's now being treated at the Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center for a minor cut.

Anyone who might know anything about the dog's owners is asked to call Hillsborough County Animal Services at 813-744-5660.

