2 men killed, 2 others hurt in Ybor City shooting

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police are looking for a man wanted in an early morning double homicide.

It happened just before 2 a.m. in the area of E. 7th Avenue and N. 20th Street in Ybor City, according to a Tampa Police Department news release.

Police say a man, believed to be 25-35 years old, approached four unsuspecting men and shot at them. They were sent to an area hospital for treatment; a 43-year-old and 29-year-old died from their injuries.

A 33-year-old and 32-year-old survived and are said to be in stable condition with serious injuries.

It's believed the shooter has a thin build, weighs around 135-155 pounds and was wearing a black baseball cap, face mask, black shirt and white sneakers.

The shooting does not appear to be random, police said. Detectives are working with local businesses in the meantime to see if any surveillance video might be available.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS.

