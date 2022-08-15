Tampa Downtown Partnership to host 2 hiring events

Full-time and part-time positions are available for Tampa’s Downtown Guides and the Clean Team.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Downtown Partnership is looking to fill full-time and part-time positions in two upcoming hiring events, the non-profit organization said in a news release Monday.

The available job openings are for Tampa's Downtown Guides and the Clean Team. People who attend the events will have the chance to learn more about the Partnership and the main duties and requirements for each position, as well as the incentives provided.

Tampa Downtown Partnership will also interview attendees on the spot at its operations center located on North Ashley Drive.

Those who wish to apply for Tampa’s Downtown Guides will work as on-street ambassadors and provide information about Downtown Tampa to the public, report code enforcement issues and more.

The job description for being part of the Clean Team involves providing supplemental debris removal, pressure washing, minor landscaping and other duties.

Below are the dates for each hiring event at North Ashley Drive in Tampa.

Tuesday, Aug. 23 | 6 p.m.- 8 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 27 | 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.