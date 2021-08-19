Tampa Electric: High temperatures cause record-breaking energy usage, most since 2019

The previous hourly record of 4,428 MW was set June 25, 2019.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Electric customers used record amounts of energy Wednesday while fighting back some of this recent extreme heat.

This summer electricity new record was set at exactly 5:17 p.m., the utility said in a news release, adding that 4,514 megawatts (MW) were used, which is the highest amount of electricity use at any one moment.

The previous hourly record of 4,428 MW was set on June 25, 2019.

“Rest assured, Tampa Electric has enough electricity to meet demand during this week’s unusually hot weather,” president and chief executive officer Archie Collins said in a statement. “It is good to remember that this type of weather makes air conditioners work extra hard to keep you and your home or business cool.”

Temperatures in the Tampa Bay region hit 97 degrees on Wednesday, with a heat index of 105.

These numbers broke the previous record of 95 degrees, which was set in 1960, according to the National Weather Service.

If you're concerned about rising temperatures causing a high energy bill, Tampa Electric has some tips on how to fix it:

Set your thermostat at 78 degrees or higher in the summer.

Only use ceiling fans in occupied rooms. Fans cool people, not furniture.

Lower the temperature setting on your water heater to 120 degrees.

Clean or replace air conditioning filters each month. This helps the unit run more efficiently.