TECO: 4 new solar plants begin producing electricity

Tampa Electric's solar projects can now produce enough power for more than 140,000 homes.

TAMPA, Fla — Tampa Electric has hit a milestone in its effort to expand solar energy.

Four new Tampa Electric solar plants, Magnolia Solar and Big Bend Solar II, both in Hillsborough County, Mountain View Solar in Pasco County, and Jamison Solar in Polk County, recently began producing electricity from the sun.

In addition to the first 600 megawatts of solar power in February 2020, Tampa Electric's solar projects can now produce 893 megawatts, which is enough solar power for more than 140,000 homes, the company said.

“Thanks to our strategic investment in solar power, Tampa Electric customers are expected to save about $100 million in fuel costs this year alone,” said Archie Collins, president and chief executive officer of Tampa Electric. “At a time when fuel costs are escalating, we know how important these savings are for customers.”

The company still has four more sites for solar energy under construction. Tampa Electric hopes to have more than 1,000 megawatts of solar at the end of 2022.