TAMPA, Fla. — As stay-at-home and safer-at-home orders are enacted in cities, counties and states, many still worry about the safety of going outside for some fresh air.

E-scooters, popular in the city of Tampa, are still one way to get exercise in while social distancing.

The city said it's up to the companies who own the scooters to disinfect them. Tampa works with four vendors for its e-scooters: Lime, Bird, Jump and Spin.

Lime said it has suspended all service of its e-scooters. 10News also reached out to Jump, which is owned by Uber, for more details about keeping e-scooters safe and clean during the coronavirus pandemic.

Both Bird and Spin said they have increased the frequency of daily cleaning and sanitizing, including sterilizing helmets.

Bird said it's providing extra gloves for field staff as well as hand sanitizer. Spin said all "high-traffic" surfaces at warehouses and in the field must be disinfected daily.

Tampa mayor's office spokesperson Ashley Bauman said that yes, even with a safer-at-home order in place, residents can still use e-scooters as long as they practice social distancing.

RELATED: COVID-19 in Florida: Grand Prix of St. Petersburg expected to be rescheduled later this year

RELATED: Hillsborough County passes 'safer-at-home' order

On Thursday, Hillsborough County leaders approved a "safer-at-home" order to combat the spread of COVID-19. The order goes into effect at 10 p.m. Friday, March 27.

There are exceptions for "essential services." That includes going to the grocery store, the doctor's office and the pharmacy. People who live in the county are also allowed to leave their home for exercise but are strongly urged to remain at least six feet away from others.

What other people are reading right now:



FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter