Deputies need help finding man they say is connected to Tampa homicide

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 813-247-8200.

TAMPA, Fla. — Deputies are asking for the public's help in finding the person they say is connected to a homicide that took place on Monday in Tampa.

According to Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, just before midnight on Monday, deputies responded to reports of a shooting at the Fairfield Inn in Tampa. They say a man was found dead in the motel's parking lot.

Detectives say they identified Michael Evans, 26, as a person of interest and need the public's help in locating him. They say he may be driving a four-door Honda Civic with the Florida license plate LVWD26.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 813-247-8200.