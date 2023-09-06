'We are so grateful': Tampa family matching donations to local search group who found their missing loved one

Anu Awasthi was missing for six days before volunteers with We Are The Essentials found her in the woods in Oldsmar. The nonprofit relies on donations.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A Tampa woman continues to recover at St. Anthony's Hospital, three weeks after the miraculous search and recovery effort that found her in the woods in Oldsmar.

Meanwhile, Anu Awasthi's family now plans to give back to the search group that brought her back to them.

"Anu is doing much better. I'd say physically, she's almost back to 100%," said her husband, Vikas Awasthi.

It's practically a miracle, her husband said, after Anu disappeared for nearly a week and was found barely conscience in the woods in Oldsmar.

"She went through a very traumatic incident so she is still very fragile," said Vikas Awasthi.

Vikas said they're not pushing for answers, for now.

"There is still a lot we don't know about those six days. Anu is still pretty fragile, so we don't bring it up. We don't ask her," he said.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said Anu's disappearance is not being investigated as a suspicious incident.

"There is a lot we don't know, so we will have to be patient and whenever Anu is ready, she will tell us more," said Vikas Awathi.

What the Awasthi family does know clearly is their gratitude toward the volunteer search group We Are The Essentials.

"We are so grateful to We Are The Essentials for just being there for our family when we needed them and finding Anu in the knick of time," said Vikas.

Last month, 10 Tampa Bay was there exclusively as the family and We Are The Essentials volunteers reunited.

On Wednesday night, the family showed their gratitude once again, fundraising and vowing to match donations to the group up to $20,000.

"It will be wonderful to be able to support their efforts so more families can have the benefit we had," said Vikas. "Missing people happen all the time and there's a real need in Florida for people like the Essentials. There's no one like them."