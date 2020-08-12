Tampa, HART, FDOT to make 'major announcement' about TECO line streetcar

The TECO Line is currently working on its InVision project to extend the line and make enhancements.

Leaders from the city of Tampa, FDOT and HART are set to make a "major announcement" Tuesday afternoon.

The announcement will be made at 2 p.m. at Dick Greco Plaza -- Franklin Street and Old Water Street in Tampa.

The city said Mayor Jane Castor, the District Secretary of Transportation with FDOT David Gwynn, HART board member Melanie Williams and others will come together for the announcement. According to a live stream set up by HART, the announcement is related to the TECO Line Streetcar.

The program is currently working on its InVision project, which includes replacing existing streetcars with more modern-looking vehicles, creating a 1.3-mile guideway with overhead power to connect downtown with Tampa Heights and other modifications to the current system.

The TECO line is a 2.7-mile fixed transit system created in 2002 and expanded in 2010. It's a joint project between the city and HART that connects parts of downtown Tampa with the Channelside area and Ybor City.

The project's timeline shows phase two of the project was completed in August 2020.

Since October 2018, the streetcar has offered free fares as part of a grant through FDOT.

