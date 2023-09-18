Trooper expected to be OK after being hit by driver while protecting father, child in Tampa

The sergeant, who FHP says has been with the agency for 29 years had minor injuries as a result of the collision.

TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida Highway Patrol trooper is expected to be OK after he was hit by a driver while protecting a father and his child crossing the street in Tampa, the agency said.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. Monday at the intersection of West Waters Avenue and Montague Street, located outside the Hillsborough Academy of Math and Science. Troopers said they were helping with traffic control outside the school.

During traffic control, an FHP sergeant saw a father pushing his child in a stroller in the crosswalk on Montague Street. At the same time, the sergeant saw a car going north on Montague Street and turning right, failing to yield to the man in the crosswalk.

Sensing a crash was imminent, the sergeant stepped into the roadway and tried to get the driver to yield to the man and his child. While the sergeant's attempt wasn't successful, that driver passed by without hitting anyone.

However, moments later, a 71-year-old driver in a 2020 Nissan Rogue was also going north on Montague Street. The driver turned right onto West Waters Avenue, didn't stop and ended up hitting the sergeant.

The sergeant, who FHP says has been with the agency for 29 years and is a Marine veteran, had minor injuries as a result of the collision.

The 71-year-old driver was cited for failure to yield.