Woman killed in fiery crash with semi-truck in Tampa, FHP says

Post-impact, the woman's car caught fire and "burned intensely."

TAMPA, Fla — A 47-year-old woman died after her car collided with a semi-truck and caught fire, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release.

The crash happened around 3:40 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Hillsborough Avenue and Orient Road. According to troopers, the woman was driving westbound on Hillsborough Avenue. In the opposite direction, a semi-truck driver was traveling on eastbound Hillsborough Avenue.

When the woman reached the intersection at Orient Road, troopers said she turned left into the path of the semi and the two vehicles collided.