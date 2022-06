Flames were coming out of the roof.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TAMPA, Fla. — Firefighters are responding to an apartment fire in Tampa's Bayshore district.

Emergency crews have temporarily shut down South Carolina Avenue.

It was not immediately clear what caused the fire or whether anybody was hurt.

Flames could be seen coming out of the top of the building, and a cloud of dark smoke could be seen rising above the area.

10 Tampa Bay has a crew on the way to the scene.