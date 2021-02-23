1 person killed in Tampa fire

TAMPA, Fla — Tampa Fire Rescue crews are investigating a deadly apartment fire Tuesday morning.
Firefighters said the fire was called in just before 4:15 a.m. at the 5900 block of North Nebraska Avenue. Crews said they found the person dead when they got there.
The Arson Task Force has been activated because of the reported death.
This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
- Why the vaccine isn't a green light to return to life before COVID-19
- 'I was horrified': Rep. Crist on DeSantis' vaccine site in wealthy Manatee County neighborhood
- NASA captures first sounds on Mars, remarkable video of rover landing
- Pinellas County middle schooler arrested for 'joke' about school shooting, deputies say
- Meteor sends blast of light across the sky in Alberta, Canada
- St. Petersburg mayor on lowering flags for Limbaugh: 'We don't honor hatred'
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter