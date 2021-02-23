x
1 person killed in Tampa fire

Firefighters said the fire was called in just before 4:15 a.m. to an apartment on North Nebraska Avenue
TAMPA, Fla — Tampa Fire Rescue crews are investigating a deadly apartment fire Tuesday morning.

Firefighters said the fire was called in just before 4:15 a.m. at the 5900 block of North Nebraska Avenue. Crews said they found the person dead when they got there. 

The Arson Task Force has been activated because of the reported death. 

This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

