Fire breaks out at South Tampa home

Tampa Fire Rescue says no one was injured in the blaze on Laurel Road.

TAMPA, Fla — Tampa Fire Rescue crews worked to put out a blaze Monday morning at a home in South Tampa.

The two-alarm fire broke out on Laurel Road off of Leona Street in the Westshore area.

A couple and their son awoke to the fire just after 6 a.m., according to the fire department. The family members tried to extinguish the fire themselves but called 911 when they realized the flames were too big for them to handle alone.

Fire crews responded within five minutes and were able to put out the fire in about an hour.

Aerial footage from Sky 10 showed flames and smoke billowing from the house as firefighters worked to put out any potential hot spots.

No injuries were reported. Tampa Fire Rescue says it is too early to determine if the home is a total loss, but the family will be staying with friends in the meantime.

Tampa Fire Rescue on scene of a 2-alarm structure fire in South Tampa.

PIO on scene. pic.twitter.com/McMXBfRmgF — Tampa Fire Rescue (@TampaFireRescue) November 21, 2022

There is no word yet on what may have caused the fire.

Drivers should expect possible delays near West Shore Boulevard.