Fire rescue: Car crash pins bystander between fence and power lines in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Three people have been taken to Tampa General Hospital after a car hit a power pole in Tampa.

Tampa Fire Rescue said the crash happened Tuesday morning near the 700 block of Floribraska Avenue. Crews said a car hit a TECO power pole and pinned a bystander between a fence and power lines.

Tampa Fire Rescue said one patient was taken to the hospital as a trauma alert, and both the driver and passenger of the car were transported as well.

TECO has secured the power pole, but the traffic signal at Nebraska and Floribraska is out.

On scene at 700 block of Floribraska. Auto hit a power pole. Bystander was pinned against the fence between power lines and fence. @TECOEnergy secured power. Patient was transported as trauma alert. Traffic signal out at Nebraska and Floribraska. pic.twitter.com/Tv0g0C0Qyx — Tampa Fire Rescue (@TampaFireRescue) September 8, 2020

